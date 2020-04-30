AAA: North Dakota April gas average lowest in 17 Years

The average price for a gallon of gas in North Dakota during April was the lowest in 17 years.

The price for a gallon of regular gas in North Dakota dropped 21 cents during the month, ending with today’s statewide average of $1.65, according to AAA. For the month, the average was $1.73, the lowest since 2003, when the April average was $1.58. Nationally, the April average was the lowest since 2004.

According to AAA, prices dropped during a month when they usually climb.

During a typical year, prices in April increase as warmer weather leads to additional travel and increased demand for gas.

Instead, the ongoing pandemic has resulted in sharply lower travel, a slowdown in energy use and historically low prices for crude oil.

More than 20 percent of gas stations across North Dakota are selling gas for less than $1.50.

Across the U.S., the gas price average is $1.77, with more than 30 percent of stations selling gas for less than $1.50.

Wisconsin has the lowest average at $1.30.

Gas prices could see minimal fluctuation at the pump in coming weeks if demand jumps as businesses are given the green light to re-open.

