VNL Investigates: A year after woman's death in Pembina County, family questions investigators

Family members say justice hasn’t been served for a 44-year-old woman killed by a hit-and-run driver in Pembina County.

It’s been a year since Kammi Leland died and no one is in prison.

“My sister was amazing and did she make mistakes? Absolutely. But, she did not get the dignity and respect that she deserved in this investigation at all,” Kristen Look said.

For more than a month and a half, Valley News Live has collected investigative files, audio recordings, and exclusive videos of the moments after the incident.

The scene starts with deputies questioning the 21-year-old man who drove the 1998 black BMW that killed Leland.

“So I had to swerve and then I accelerated and ducked down [be]cause he had a gun, so I really couldn't see,” the driver said.

“Was he pointing the gun?” a deputy asked.

“Oh yeah. I mean, if he pulled the trigger, he would've killed me,” the driver responded.

The incident happened on May 22 of 2019 around 1 a.m. near Drayton and the driver left the scene.

Leland had two young adult children and her family said they don’t have closure yet.

“When all of this happened, our biggest concern was that we didn't understand why the driver that hit my sister wasn't tested for drugs and alcohol at that time,” Look said.

Leland at the time was at her boyfriend’s house; 40-year-old Matthew Hilton.

According to charging documents, Hilton was holding a rifle in the middle of the road near his home, which caused the driver to swerve and hit Leland. His passenger, a 21-year-old man, immediately called 911.

“We were just cruising down the gravel road and there was some guy that had his gun out in the middle of the road aimed at us,” the passenger told a 911 dispatcher. “And we panicked for a second and we hit him. We're just slowly going down the road because we don't want to stop.”

We’re not identifying the driver and passenger since they weren’t charged with crimes. That fact that none of them were held accountable is a problem for Leland’s family.

“They charged the wrong person. This was a hit and run. They left,” Lynda Mickels, Leland’s mother, said.

North Dakota Highway Patrol investigated the crash, while the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office investigated the circumstances behind Leland’s death.

Hilton was arrested a few hours later and then charged with manslaughter and terrorizing.

“He said, ‘Kammi please don't die, I love you. Squeeze my hand.’ And she squeezed once. And I got the autopsy reports and they figured she lived three minutes,” Mickels said.

A few months after being charged, Hilton died by suicide.

According to NDHP’s crash report, there was no evidence Hilton called 911 on the day leading up to Leland’s death.

However, Valley News Live obtained several 911 calls that showed Hilton called three times to report vehicles doing doughnuts and driving fast near his house, which’s located one mile south and one mile west of Drayton.

“I don't know what's going on, but they're turning around. You need to get the sheriff out here,” Hilton told a 911 dispatcher.

No deputy showed up until the hit-and-run incident occurred. Troopers also stated in their report there wasn’t evidence of burnouts.

Yet, Leland’s family said the driver was let off the hook without a thorough investigation.

Tune in to Valley News Live at Six on Wednesday. We explore some problems with the investigation, including why the driver and passenger were never tested for alcohol at the scene, despite beer being found in the trunk.

We also have exclusive bodycam footage of when the arrest happened.