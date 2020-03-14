A sober ride for both you and your vehicle

"We'd like to get you and your car home without a worry," said Levi Mertz founder of Sober Drive. "Whether you've had the one too many or the ten too many."

The St. Patrick's Day parade was canceled due to Coronavirus fears, but people are still out celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

One local company wants to make sure that when the party is over, you and your car get home safely. It's called Sober Drive.

How it works is two people will come to pick you up. One sober driver will drive your car home with you in it, the other will follow.

They say many folks risk drinking and driving because they don't want to leave their car, or worry about it the next day. Their mission is to make sure that there's no reason that you may get behind the wheel when you shouldn't.

"We don't want you to have to worry about your car being stuck at a bar and someone else trying to drink and drive and hitting it, because we all know what happens. This way you don't have any of that worry," said Mertz. "Also, when you wake up from drinking and you're hung over, guess what? Your car is in the driveway and you can sleep for another hour."

You can call Sober Drive for a ride every day, starting at 8 pm. It's a flat rate of $25 in the F-M area before midnight and $30 after midnight.

