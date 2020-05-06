'A resume for future office': Virus tests a GOP governor

Many governors have broken from President Donald Trump on issuing stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus or trying to restart economic activity.

But South Dakota's Kristi Noem has tracked closely to him.

She declined to impose broad restrictions on business and public activity.

When Trump touted a malaria drug as a potential remedy, she was among the first to stockpile and launch a trial of the drug, despite no proof of its effectiveness.

That has earned her praise from conservative activists and the attention of the president, but some Republicans in the state say she's been slow to lead.