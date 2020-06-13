A proper retirement for the US flag

Since 1916, the United States has celebrated Flag Day every June 14th. For a group of veteran service members in the FM area, it means a day of paying tribute to the flag they wear so proudly.

“It's a symbol of our freedom, of our democracy, of our justice,” said Mark Wagemann of Fargo AMVETS. “It's a symbol of what our nation's men and women in the service have lived, worked, and died for.”

For over 10 years, Fargo AMVETS has celebrated flag day by holding a ceremony to properly retire worn American flags.

“It's served its life in a justified dignified manner, so you’re going to retire that flag also in a dignified manner,” said Wagemann. “We strip out every single stripe and we commemorate the first 13 colonies, and we burn those first. Then we bring over the field of blue, give it a salute, and you retire the flag.

This is all about the flag and the men and women who fought to preserve our freedom and democracy and justice.”

A proper way to retire the symbol of the country.

The group said they collect worn and tattered flags throughout the year. This year's total stands at 775 flags that will be retired this Flag Day.

