A positive of the snow storm? Coronavirus pandemic is keeping vehicles off the road

The first major spring storm has hit most areas in the Valley, and it’s happening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, that doesn’t mean one should take things lightly.

“Slow down. Keep that cruise control off. Be prepared for events that are going to be happening up ahead of you,” Captain Bryan Niewind of North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

According to Niewind, the pandemic has decreased the number of vehicles on the roads as most people stay home.

“It depends where you're at, but those traffic counts are down anywhere from 10 to almost 40 to 50 percent,” Niewind said.

Less traffic has meant a reduction in the number of accidents highway troopers have responded to.

Despite the pandemic, Fargo Public Works Director Ben Down said staff is treating the snow and ice as they would any other storm - business as usual.

“We started preparing for this event three days ago,” Dow said. “We hadn't had our plows on our trucks for a while so we started having our staff get equipment prepped up.”

Dow said the city hasn’t had a major snow storm since Mid-January and the fact many vehicles aren’t on the road has been a plus

“When we see less cars and less interaction with people out there when we're plowing, it just makes us that much more efficient,” Dow said. “We can move along that much more faster.”