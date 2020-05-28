A closer look at the alleged gunman in the Grand Forks apartment shooting

Law enforcement released more information Thursday evening about the events that unfolded in a Grand Forks apartment shoot out Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a 41-year-old man barricaded himself inside the bedroom of his apartment.

Authorities say when officers entered into the bedroom, he fired at them.

Two people died in the gunfire. One was Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte. The other was a 61-year-old woman named Lola Moore.

"This is the most dangerous thing you can do in this job," Grand Forks County Sheriff Andy Schneider says. "He wasn't lying and this is why."

Authorities say despite giving the alleged gunman Samalah Pendleton and Lola Moore several chances to leave their apartment, serving eviction papers Wednesday afternoon quickly went south.

"We weren't there by our own choice. He had every opportunity to leave freely," Sheriff Schneider says. "We don't like to do this. It's extremely dangerous and that is why we went with two officers."

Pendleton is no stranger to authorities.

He has a lengthy list of criminal charges against him in multiple states, including harassing and assaulting police officers.

Still, neighbors living in the complex say it was something they could have never seen coming.

"Couldn't even fathom having to come home to this," neighbor Steve Dorsch says. "This is not a normal day in this neighborhood."

Dorsch and others adding they're thankful for law enforcement and all they do for the community.

"God bless them. I just respect them," Dorsch says. "Whatever they do every day is not normal. No day is normal for them."

Pendleton is being treated for his injuries at Altru hospital.

Officials say he'll be facing charges in the coming days.

Authorities say Grand Forks County Corporal Ron Nord who was also involved in the shooting was wounded.

He was treated and released from the hospital this afternoon.