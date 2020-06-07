A church full of memories, Lutheran Bethel Church destroyed in fire

Church members of Bethel Lutheran Church in Battle Lake, Minnesota came together Sunday morning, but their first service since the coronavirus pandemic was held in the parking lot after a fire Saturday destroyed the building.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m. Saturday and by the time they got there, the church was fully engulfed in flames.

“We all know that a building is not as important as people,” said Todd Hylden, Bethel Lutheran Church Pastor. “Nobody was hurt. Nobody died. We are thankful for that of course, but it’s still a big deal to see a place where you were baptized, or married, or confirmed, or a loved one was buried to go up in flames.”

It’s the history of the church that has been standing for decades that has both members, and former members reflecting on what the church means to them. One family came all the way from South Dakota to pay their respects.

“I grew up in this church,” said Pat Schubert of Sisseton, SD. “I was baptized and confirmed, went to Sunday school until the 12th grade. It started my whole Christian ministry.”

Bethel Lutheran Church embodies these memories.

“My mom was the organist here for years and years, and I went around to the backside and looked at where she would have been sitting,” Schubert said. “She has now passed away, but think about all the years she ministered in music.”

Schubert’s trip became more than reminiscing when her family came across a picture of her mother in the rubble of the fire still intact, a token she can take with her.

“There’s a lot of love here,” Schubert said.

The memories remain and many say it’s just a new start for the church.

“We made a pledge to rebuild and that we won’t let this stop us,” said Pastor Hylden.

Pastor Hylden says they aren’t sure what the new plans for the church are yet or when it will be built, but he is looking forward to the future of their church.

The fire is under investigation.

