A Grand Forks business closing its doors after store manager becomes ill

A popular Grand Forks business made a post on its Facebook page to let customers know they are closing their doors.

To Our Grand Forks Patrons:

We are sorry to inform you that due to a recent health issue of our store manager, Spicy Pie Grand Forks will be closing it’s doors for the foreseeable future at the end of the service day March 1, 2020.

We love you all and it has been our pleasure to serve the best pizza and grinders that we can make for the past five years.

Please keep Andrew Gores and his family in your prayers. They need our support right now. Below is a link to the GoFundMe page set up for Andrew.