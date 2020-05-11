A Cando man facing multiple endangerment charges

On Thursday, May 7th, 2020 the Towner County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a residence in Cando, ND. Part of the search also included an arrest warrant for 54-year-old Dana Causer of Cando, ND. Mr. Causer was arrest on four counts of Endangerment of a minor or vulnerable adult (NDCC 19-03.1-22.2).

Each count is a Class C Felony. Mr. Causer was transported to the Heart of America Correctional Center in Rugby, ND where he is being held on a 20,000 cash-only bond.

Mr. Causer is a registered sex offender and currently under the supervision of the North Dakota Probation and Parole Division.

A Class C felony carries h a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine of ten thousand dollars, or both, may be imposed.

