A 100-year-old man has recovered from the coronavirus

A 100-year-old man has recovered from the novel coronavirus and was discharged from hospital on Saturday, Chinese state news agency reported Sunday.

According to Chinese news, the centenarian is the oldest known patient to recover from the virus to date.

The man was among the group of more than 80 coronavirus patients who were discharged from the branch of Hubei's Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital at the Optics Valley in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei Province and the epicenter of the outbreak.

The man was born in February 1920 and just marked his 100th birthday, according to Xinhua.

He was admitted to the hospital on February 24 due to a coronavirus infection, with underlying health problems such as Alzheimer's disease, hypertension and heart failure.

Due to his complicated conditions, medical professionals from the military held multiple consultations, according to Xinhua. A variety of methods, including antiviral treatment, traditional Chinese medicine and convalescent plasma therapy were used during the treatment.