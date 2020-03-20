Fargo Metro governmental and business leaders press conference

Fargo Metro governmental and business leaders will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20 in the Fargo City Hall Commission Chambers to voice strong support for, and further explain, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum’s executive order closing bars, restaurants, breweries and cafes in the state.

The mass closure of on-sale and on-site functions will go into effect at noon on Friday, March 20 and continue through Monday, April 6. Take-out, delivery, curbside, drive-through or off-sale services may continue.