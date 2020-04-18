90 new coronavirus cases in North Dakota - Grand Forks county sees big jump

90 new cases of coronavirus were announced on Saturday across the state of North Dakota. 68 cases are located in Grand Forks county. Targeted testing had been underway after an outbreak at the LM Wind Power plant. Here are today's totals as release by the state:

Latest number of positive cases by county

Barnes County – 1

Burleigh County – 4

Cass County – 16

Grand Forks County – 68

Williams County – 1

BY THE NUMBERS

12,963 – Total Tested (+621 individuals from yesterday)

12,435 – Negative (+532 individuals from yesterday)

528 – Positive (+90 individuals from yesterday)

* Please note that a previously reported positive case from Grand Forks County was from Minnesota and was removed from our positive total.

47 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

13 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)

183 – Recovered (+11 individuals from yesterday)

9 – Death (+0 individual from yesterday)