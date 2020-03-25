Nine new Coronavirus cases in North Dakota, total up to 45

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum provided an update to the Coronavirus cases in the state.

Nine new cases have been confirmed with men and women ranging from people in their 30's to their 70's.

Cass County added three new cases, a man in his 50's, another man in his 50's and a female in her 50's.

Here is a complete breakdown of the nine new cases confirmed Wednesday:

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 24 at 3 p.m. - March 25 at 9 a.m.

· Man in his 50s from Foster County, under investigation

· Man in his 60s from Ramsey County, under investigation

· Man in his 30s from Morton County, under investigation

P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 25 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

· Man in his 50s from Cass County, under investigation

· Man in his 50s from Cass County, possible travel

· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 70s from Ramsey County, community spread

· Woman in her 30s from Stark County, community spread

· Woman in her 60s from Stark County, community spread

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

1955 - Total Tested (+353 individuals from yesterday)

1910 – Negative (+344 individuals from yesterday)

45 – Positive (+9 individuals new from yesterday)

8 – Hospitalized (+1 individual new from yesterday)