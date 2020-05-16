New numbers show 75 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County

Numbers released on Saturday showed a surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Cass County as other areas of the state remain untouched by the infectious disease.

There were 75 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Cass County as the North Dakota Department of Health reported 88 cases total.

Below are the numbers released by NDDOH.

======================================================

Burleigh County - 3

Cass County – 75

Grand Forks County – 8

Mountrail County – 2

BY THE NUMBERS

63,353 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,861 total tests from yesterday)

53,487 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,772 unique individuals from yesterday)

51,639 – Total Negative (+1,685 unique individuals from yesterday)

1,848 – Total Positive (+88 unique individuals from yesterday)

Please note that after investigation a previously reported positive case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state.

5.0% – Daily Positivity Rate

130 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

33 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

1,111 – Total Recovered (+40 individuals from yesterday)

42 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state.

