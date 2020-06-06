71 more positive cases, another death linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting another death linked to COVID-19 Satuday, bringing the stae's death toll to 72.

Saturday's death is listed as a Cass County man in his 90s with underlying health issues.

56 of the deaths in the state have been because of the virus, eighpatients died with the irus and eight death records are still pending.

Overall another 71 people tested positive for the virus, 46 of those in Cass County.

The active case count now sits at 476 in the state.

The active case count now sits at 476 in the state.


