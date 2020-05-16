700 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Minnesota

Saturday's report from the Minnesota Department of Health included another 17 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state, bringing the reported total to 700.

Nine of those deaths have the virus listed on the death certificate but a positive test was not recorded for that person.

Overall, 14,969 people have tested positive for the virus, with another 740 positive cases reported Saturday.

9,571 patients are listed as no longer needing isolation.

