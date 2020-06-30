Advertisement

7-year-old drowns at Cascade Lake Park in Rochester

A man drowned Monday when trying to save a distressed swimmer. (MGN)
A man drowned Monday when trying to save a distressed swimmer. (MGN)(WJHG)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
A 7-year-old boy has drowned in a lake in Rochester. The boy’s mother, Jasmin McBride says her son, Deon McBride, was in Rochester to visit his father for the summer.

Rochester police and firefighters responded to a child missing in Cascade Lake Park about 7 p.m. Saturday.

The child was recovered from the lake and taken to St. Marys Hospital.

The boy’s family has created a GoFundMe page to return his body to Chicago for burial.

