7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND Friday

The North Dakota Department of Health says as of Friday March 20th, there are 26 positive Coronavirus cases in the state. 2 people are currently in the hospital and 60 people are currently being monitored.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTS:

· Woman in her 70s from Ramsey County, unknown origin

· Man in his 70s from Morton County, unknown origin

· Man in his 70s from Burleigh County, community spread

· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, unknown origin

· Woman in her 40s from Pierce County, travel related

· Woman in her 40s from Morton County, close contact of someone who’s positive

· Woman in her 30s from Morton County, travel related