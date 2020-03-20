7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND Friday

The North Dakota Department of Health says as of Friday March 20th, there are 26 positive Coronavirus cases in the state. 2 people are currently in the hospital and 60 people are currently being monitored.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS:
· Woman in her 70s from Ramsey County, unknown origin
· Man in his 70s from Morton County, unknown origin
· Man in his 70s from Burleigh County, community spread
· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, unknown origin
· Woman in her 40s from Pierce County, travel related
· Woman in her 40s from Morton County, close contact of someone who’s positive
· Woman in her 30s from Morton County, travel related