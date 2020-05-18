7 canine teams to conduct 4-day search for South Dakota girl

Seven canine teams from Colorado, Montana and Wyoming will be in South Dakota for a four-day search of a missing 9-year-old girl.

Serenity Dennard was last seen in February of 2019 near the Black Hills Children's Home in Rockerville.

The search changed from a rescue to a recovery effort not long after Serenity went missing.

Authorities said Serenity likely wouldn’t have survived if she was outside in subzero temperatures.

The canine teams will be in South Dakota from Saturday through Tuesday looking for Serenity.

They will also search for 66-year-old Larry Genzlinger, of Howard.

Genzlinger was last seen in October while elk hunting with his nephew.