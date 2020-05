The North Dakota Department of Health released their updated COVID-19 numbers for May 14th.

There have been 65 more cases confirmed since the previous day, bringing the number of cumulative cases up to 1,712.

57 of those cases were in Cass County.

Another major milestone has been reached as 1,007 people have recovered from the illness.

This means there are 705 active cases.

38 patients are currently hospitalized and no new deaths have been reported.