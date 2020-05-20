645 new cases of COVID-19, 29 new deaths reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting an increase of 645 new COVID-19 Cases in the State, bringing the total to 17,670.

The majority of the new cases came from Hennepin County, who reported 192 new positive tests.

131 were reported in Ramsey County.

The state also reported 29 new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total number of deaths to 777.

26 of those victims lived in Long Term Care Facilities.

550 patients are being hospitalized currently for the illness with 212 in the ICU.

12,227 patients are listed as recovered and no longer need isolation.