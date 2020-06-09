61-year-old Minnesota Man dies in ATV Crash

A 61-year-old Minnesota Man was found dead after being ejected from his ATV in a crash over the weekend.

According to a report from the Hubbard County Sheriff's office, they received a call on June 7th for an ATV Crash.

The caller said that the victim, Timmy White of Laporte Minnesota, had been ejected from his vehicle and that he was in a swampy area with his head underwater.

White was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that White had been travelling on County Road 44 before making an abrupt turn and entered a ditch, rolling several times in the process.

Officials say that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident is under investigation.

