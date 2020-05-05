600+ more cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 623 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May 5, bringing the total to 7,857.

(MGN Image)

27 more people have died with the virus, bringing the total to 455. Of those 455 people, 368 lived in nursing homes or assisted living.

434 people are in the hospital and 182 of them are in the ICU.

4,614 are listed as recovered.

The Department of Health has a detailed breakdown of the statistics, including county by county. You can find that under the 'related links' section of this story.