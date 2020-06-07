Video circulating on Facebook shows man detained by West Fargo Police

A video has gone viral on social media after a West Fargo man posted about his encounter with the West Fargo Police Department.

The West Fargo Police Department said they were called to Menards on a report of a disturbance created by the individual.

The video was shared Saturday, June 6th and shows an encounter with the man, and three West Fargo officers.

He captioned his video on Facebook saying: "Please share this! North Dakota is constitutional carry and I also have a concealed weapons permit!! Doesn’t matter what color you are cuz the West Fargo Police Department treats everyone like an uncooperative criminal. Then an officer attacked my son because he was recording. Who’s lives matter???"

The West Fargo Police Department released a statement about the video saying: "The West Fargo Police Department is aware of the video circulating on social media. We will be conducting an internal investigation into the matter. Once that investigation is complete we will release the results. At this time no direct complaint against any officer has been made to the West Fargo Police Department."

We are continuing to work to gather more information around the events of this incident.