Graduating HS seniors talk about their next life chapter: college

High school seniors have more to wrestle with than just graduation ceremonies. As many close out their high school chapter, they are looking toward starting a new one: college.

"I mean, it's pretty much all in the air," said Kindred High School Graduating Senior Taylor Streyle. "The colleges are hopeful."

Taylor Streyle is majoring in physics and set to play volleyball at Concordia College this fall.

"I did choose Concordia for the culture of it," said Taylor. "We did get a letter the other day, basically saying that it's all unknown, and we don't really know what's going to happen."

"Right away, I was just kind of focusing on what it was taking away from my senior year," said Olivia Abraham, a graduating senior at Kindred. "I didn't even think that it could possibly do anything with my college experience because I was like 'oh it will be gone by now.'"

Olivia is trading her North Dakota winters for sunny Arizona. She's leaving for Grand Canyon University in August.

"Basically, just been trusting that everything will happen as it's supposed to and knowing that it's not really in my hands and that there's nothing that I can do about it but just roll with it and just trust that everything's going to be okay."

In the meantime, she's joining university social media pages and meeting her future classmates on Zoom.

"Getting yourself out there even before so that you feel more comfortable as you're there and not as overwhelmed with all these strangers," said Olivia.

Instead of these seniors focusing on all they've lost, they're learning new strengths and skills to change the world.

Seniors have also said they're also trying the juggle having a safe graduation party this summer.