57 new coronavirus cases and one death reported in North Dakota

Another person has died and 57 more have tested positive for coronavirus according to numbers release by the state of North Dakota on Sunday morning. 34 of the new cases are located in Grand Forks county. The death comes from a woman in her 70's from Cass county who had underlying medical conditions.

Here are the complete numbers as released by the state:

COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES

Burleigh County – 1

Cass County – 15

Dunn County - 3

Grand Forks County – 34

Morton County – 1

Mountrail County – 1

Nelson County – 1

Stark County - 1

BY THE NUMBERS

13,630 – Total Tested (+667 individuals from yesterday)

13,045 – Negative (+610 individuals from yesterday)

585 – Positive (+57 individuals from yesterday)

51 – Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

15 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

189 – Recovered (+6 individuals from yesterday)

10 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)

