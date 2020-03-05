Crews respond to seed oven fire at Red River Commodities

Crews battled flames at the Red River Commodities late Thursday night in north Fargo.

Crews battled flames inside a sunflower seed dryer inside a north Fargo business on Thursday.

The call came in around 9:45 p.m. for a dryer fire in the 500 block of 42nd Street North. According to battalion chief Lee Soeth, the flames were contained to a sunflower seed oven inside the business.

Crews will work overnight to ventilate the building. There's no word on a damage estimate at this time.

