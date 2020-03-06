55th annual Red River Valley Sportsmen's Show

The Red River Valley Sportsmen's Show attracts nearly 20,000 attendees every year.

The Fargodome is packed with different vendors, pontoons, boats, jet skis and more. Whether you're looking to take a road trip and need a new camper or you're wanting to book a resort for a vacation this summer. The Sportsmen's Show has it all.

It's also kid friendly! Throughout the weekend, kids can take part in the fishing workshop or get up close and personal with different reptiles with Scales and Tails Utah.

Show times:

Friday, March 6 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Adults $10.00

Ages 6-12 $2.50

Children 5 and under are free

$1.00 coupons available at https://www.fargosportshow.com/