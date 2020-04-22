$55 million more in SNAP benefits coming to Minnesota

Nearly a quarter of a million Minnesotans will get extra assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps.

The state is receiving $55 million in extra aid from the federal government through a coronavirus relief package.

The state says people who qualify don’t have to take any action. Instead, the supplemental aid will be added to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

The Department of Human Services say a family of four that receives $497 per month would get an emergency supplement of $149, bringing them to the maximum monthly benefit of $646 for a four-person household.