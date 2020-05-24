54 new positive COVID-19 tests in North Dakota Sunday

The North Dakota Department of Health reported another 54 positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with another death in the state.

Sunday's death is listed as a man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions. He becomes the 53rd death linked to the virus in the state. 39 of those deaths are from the virus, seven patients died with the virus and seven death records are still pending.

Of Sunday's 54 new positive cases 42 are in Cass County.

40 patients are currently in the hospital.

The department reported a lab malfunction Sunday.




