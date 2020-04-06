51 more cases of COVID-19 in MN

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 51 more cases of Coronavirus with one more death attributed to the virus.

In total, now 30 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. 115 people are in the hospital today with 57 of them in the ICU.

The state has reported a total of 986 cases since the outbreak started, 470 of them have recovered.

Clay County has the most reported cases in Northwestern Minnesota with 19. Most surrounding counties have one of two.

We have a link to the MNDOH website with a breakdown of the numbers under the 'related links' section of this story.