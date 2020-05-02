506 more COVID-19 cases in Minnesota Saturday

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 506 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 6,228.

2,397 are listed as no longer needing isolation.

79,007 tests have been completed.

The state is also reporting 24 more deaths, including 21 from long-term care facilities. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now at 395.

Currently 389 cases are hospitalized, with 135 in intensive care.

Two Clay County resident's deaths are listed on Saturday's report, a resident in their 100's and a resident in their 70's.

One of the 24 deaths Saturday was a Hennepin County resident in their 40's with no underlying health conditions and not in long-term care.

Below is the breakdown of the deaths listed Saturday.

6 Hennepin County residents in their 90s

2 Hennepin County residents in their 80s

7 Hennepin County residents in their 70s

1 Hennepin County resident in their 60s

1 Hennepin County resident in their 40s

1 Ramsey County resident in their 90s

1 Ramsey County resident in their 60s

1 Anoka County Resident in their 80s

2 Anoka County residents in their 70s

1 Clay County resident in their 100s

1 Clay County resident in their 70s

