5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Here are a few things to know about the day’s nonvirus news:

- Public calling in for reports of a mountain lion in Fargo

The Fargo Police Department says it has received a couple of calls of a mountain lion spotted around Lemke Park in the 1000 block of 32nd Ave. S. Police were not able to find the animal, but they are warning people to be aware of their surroundings in that area.

- Bemidji Police searching for missing teen

The Bemidji Police Department says Megan Barney, 13, was last seen near Hillcrest Manor Mobile Home Park on Sunday, May 17. Authorities say she may be in the Bemidji area but could also be near Cloquet, MN.

- 7 canine teams to conduct a 4-day search for South Dakota girl

Seven canine teams from Colorado, Montana and Wyoming will be in South Dakota for a four-day search of a missing 9-year-old girl. Serenity Dennard was last seen in February of 2019 near the Black Hills Children's Home in Rockerville. The canine teams will be in South Dakota from Saturday through Tuesday looking for Serenity. They will also search for 66-year-old Larry Genzlinger, of Howard. Genzlinger was last seen in October while elk hunting with his nephew.

National and Internation Stories:

- A Canadian aerobatic jet crashed into a British Columbia neighborhood during a flyover intended to boost morale during the pandemic, killing one crew member, seriously injuring another and setting a house on fire.

- Tropical Storm Arthur is crawling closer to the North Carolina coast, amid threats of some minor flooding and rough seas as the system moves off the Southeast seaboard.