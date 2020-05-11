5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Here are a few things to know about the day’s nonvirus news:

- Fargo man dies of injuries in last week's motorcycle crash

A Fargo man has died of injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash last week. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Andrew Laborico lost control of his motorcycle in a roundabout in West Fargo May 3. Officials say he was cited for driving under the influence, last week.

- Man charged in shooting death of 50-year-old Casselton man

Authorities have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a homicide in Casselton. William Dittmer Jr., of Casselton, is charged with felony murder for the death of a 50-year-old man, also from Casselton. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at about 9:35 p.m. Friday.

- Minnesota House OKs bill raising age to buy tobacco to 21

The Minnesota House has approved legislation that raises the age for residents to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. Lawmakers voted 89-41 Saturday in favor of the measure known as Tobacco 21. It became federal law last December, but promoters of the state bill say it is needed for compliance and enforcement.

National and Internation Stories :

- The U.S. Department of Justice has been asked by the state's attorney general to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man said to have died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood.

- Comedian Jerry Stiller has died at 92. His son Ben Stiller said the actor died of natural causes in a tweet posted early Monday. He's famous for his roles on “Seinfeld” and “King of Queens.”