5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Here are a few things to know about the day’s nonvirus news:

- Man confesses to using meth, smoking when car started on fire



Fargo Police say a homeless man is in jail after a car fire Thursday night. Police say 38-year-old Garrick Lee Martin said he was driving down the road using methamphetamine and smoking cigarettes when the interior of his car started on fire. They say Martin left his car in the middle of the road and ran away.

- Wounded MN police officer takes first steps on his own

The Waseca Police officer shot and severely wounded by a suspect last January continues to get stronger and more physically able as he rehabs at an out-of-state facility. Arik Matson's sister-in-law Nicole posted an update on his CaringBridge site Thursday, describing the steps he's taking, despite being unable to visit with friends and family due to COVID-19.

- Authorities crackdown on speeding motorists during a pandemic



Authorities say Minnesota's law enforcement officers ticketed three times more drivers for speeding over 100 mph contrasted with the same period last year as some motorists take advantage of the state’s empty roadways despite the governor’s stay-home directive.

National and Internation Stories:

- Georgia authorities arrest a white father and son and charge them with murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood.

- The Justice Department says it is dropping the criminal case against President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who alleged Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, is being represented by a prominent lawyer and political donor to Trump’s 2016 campaign.