5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

- Man with machete accused of punching Fargo Police officer

Police were called to the 1000 block of 45 St. S. Wednesday night on a report of a fight in the middle of the street. When an officer arrived, he went to detain Talon Parisien. The officer then saw Talon had a large machete. The officer ordered him to step away from the weapon.

Talon stepped away from the machete, but resisted the officer and punched him in the face. Two citizens helped the officer detain Talon.

- Fargo Police respond to call of a disturbance at Lindenwood Park with a possible gun involved.

Fargo Police responded to the call of a disturbance and a possible gun involved with a shot fired Wednesday night at Lindenwood Park. Police say they were then told that a person possibly went into the river at the park. Officials say they are not in the river. Police were not able to confirm if a shot was fired, but say that no one was injured and no one has been arrested pertaining to the incident.

- Officers detain several people after a gun is fired in Moorhead



Moorhead Police were called to 415 3rd Avenue South in Moorhead Wednesday evening on a report of a gunshot. Police have detained several people in connection with the investigation. They say there is no threat to the public. We are still waiting for more information.

National and Internation Stories:

- Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes.

- An Australian inquiry says Cardinal George Pell knew a priest had been moved decades ago because he had sexually abused children and should have suspended an unstable priest in another parish.