5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Here are a few things to know about the day’s nonvirus news:

- 2 arrested after a domestic disturbance in south Moorhead

Two men have now been arrested after police surrounded a southside home around 5:30 Wednesday night. Police received a call from someone who said a man had pointed a gun at them at a home in South Moorhead. 31-year-old Courtney Smith was arrested for domestic assault. 21-year-old Travon Spears was arrested for assault and possession of the stolen property in relation to the threat involving the firearm.

-Man arrested for DUI after rollover crash in Fargo

A Fargo man was arrested for DUI after an overnight rollover crash. Thursday. Police arrested Stephen Colbert, 36, Fargo, for DUI and DUI Refusal. The driver of the other vehicle involved was also cited for speed care required.

- Minot Police investigating fatal hit-and-run

Minot police are investigating a fatal hit and run, Thursday morning. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night near the intersection of Broadway and 17th ave, SW., that's between the Taco Bell and China Star restaurants. Officials say they're looking for a burgundy or dark red pick-up truck, but no other information has been released. If you have any information about the incident or the vehicle you're urged to call officials at (701) 852-0111

National & International

- A powerful cyclone rips through densely populated coastal India and Bangladesh, blowing off roofs and whipping up waves that swallowed embankments and bridges, killing dozens.

- A hydroelectric dam that failed to hold back floodwaters this week in Michigan was the target of lengthy investigations by federal regulators.