5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

- Police search for driver after vehicle chase ends with crash

Police in both Fargo and Moorhead spent a few hours searching north side neighborhoods in both cities early Wednesday for at least one person who took off after a chase that ended in a crash. Police have not released further details, but dispatchers have confirmed with Valley News Live that the crash happened along South Woodcrest Drive in north Fargo around 1:20 a.m.

- Parents arrested after 2-year-old found wandering in Minot

Police have arrested a Minot couple after their 2-year-old child was found wandering outside wearing only a diaper. Officers were called Tuesday afternoon about a young child wandering unsupervised. Police got help from neighbors in finding the child's home. A 27-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and taken to the Ward County Jail.

-Bison injures visitor to Theodore Roosevelt National Park



The National Park Service says a bison injured a woman visiting the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota. A 55-year-old woman from Watford City was hiking around a bend on the Buckhorn Trail on Monday afternoon when she encountered a bull bison on the trail. The bull charged, striking the woman in the face and knocking her down. The bison did not respond to hazing measures, so the ranger shot the animal.

National and Internation Stories

- A video from 2017 shows police in Georgia attempting to search Ahmaud Arbery’s parked car and when he refuses to let them and begins to walk back to the vehicle an officer tries to tase him.

- ‘Super-duper missiles’ That’s what Trump calls the Pentagon’s work on hypersonic weapons, which fly a mile a second and maneuver in ways that make them difficult to detect and destroy in flight.