5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

- Teen killed in rollover crash in Sargent County

A 16-year-old boy is dead after a rollover in the southern valley. Officials say he was driving on Sargent County Road 4 just north of Cogswell Monday night when his car hit a deer and rolled multiple times in a ditch. State troopers say the teen was ejected during the rollover.

- Man airlifted to Fargo after motorcycle crash

A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries after a crash north of Jamestown Monday night. Officials say he was travelling westbound on a gravel roadway when his motorcycle entered a ditch and struck an embankment causing the motorcycle and the man to go airborne. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet.

--Fire damages Brainerd City Hall

Firefighters in Brainerd, Minnesota, are blaming a fire at City Hall on something to do with a construction project there. About a dozen employees were evacuated around noon, Monday when sire started on the roof. There's no word yet on the extent of damages.

National and Internation Stories

- A video from 2017 shows police in Georgia attempting to search Ahmaud Arbery’s parked car and when he refuses to let them and begins to walk back to the vehicle an officer tries to tase him.

- Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is bringing on the granddaughter of civil rights leader César Chávez as a senior adviser to help with Latino outreach.