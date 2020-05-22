5 things to know today - that aren't about COVID-19

Here are a few things to know about the day’s nonvirus news:

- Baudette, MN, man killed in a motorcycle crash

A man from the northern valley is dead after a motorcycle crash in Koochiching County. The state patrol says he was on Highway 11 Thursday afternoon when he drove into a ditch and was thrown from his bike. The victim is 53-year-old Steven Million of Baudette, MN. Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

- Cass Co. Vector Control reports first mosquito

It's a sign summer is coming to the Valley, Cass County Vector Control says it has spotted the first mosquito. The agency tweeted the image above with the caption 'first one.' They didn't specify exactly where in the area this one was found. This comes as a reminder that Mosquitoes can carry West Nile Virus along with a host of other diseases.

- Search fails to find missing girl in South Dakota

A four-day search in western South Dakota has failed to find a missing girl and hunter. The search for Serenity Dennard and missing hunter Larry Genzlinger began Saturday and continued through Tuesday. Dennard was 9 when she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville in February 2019. Genzlinger went missing while elk hunting with his nephew last October.

International and National

. The Georgia man who filmed cellphone video of the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery has now been charged with murder.

- The high court is weighing Trump’s bid to block subpoenas for his tax, banking and financial records.