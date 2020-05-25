5 arrested after damage discovered to Fargo construction zone

5 males were arrested after police discovered damage to a construction zone in Fargo overnight Monday.

Police discovered damage to a security fence in the area of 12 Avenue North and North University Drive around 12:54 a.m. after a call came in to report a group of individuals in the construction zone.

Officers located those individuals thanks to another tip to police, according to the Fargo Police Department.

After an investigation, police learned the group had started a skid steer and drove it into the fence.

Austin Martz, Trevor Nelson, Mitchell Sanders, Hunter Rosenfeldt, and Jedidiah Sylvester were all arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Burglary. They were all taken to the Cass County Jail in Fargo.

Police do not know the exact amount of damage caused at this time, but it is estimated to be in the thousands.