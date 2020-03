Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 4 p.m. today with Department of Human Services (DHS) Executive Director Chris Jones to discuss operating guidelines for child care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

Burgum will also be joined by Secretary of State Al Jaeger and Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger to address changes to elections and tax filings to better serve North Dakotans during this unprecedented time