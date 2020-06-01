48 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 48 new cases of coronavirus.

The number of people who have recovered for COVID-19 in North Dakota has exceeded 2,000. Active cases also decreased significantly, to the lowest level since May 11th.

2,078 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

There are 486 active cases in North Dakota.

The majority of the new cases are in Cass County (40 new cases).

35 people are currently in the hospital.

There have been 61 deaths.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (6/1):

Counties with new positive cases:

• Barnes County - 1

• Burleigh County - 1

• Cass County – 40

• Grand Forks County – 2

• Ransom County – 1

• Stutsman County – 1

• Traill County – 1

• Walsh County - 1

By the numbers:

97,111 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,378 total tests from yesterday)

73,301 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,261 unique individuals from yesterday)

70,676 – Total Negative (+1,213 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,625 – Total Positive (+48 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

169 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

35 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

2,078 – Total Recovered (+119 individuals from yesterday)

61 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.