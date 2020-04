The Minnesota Department of Health has released their updated COVID-19 Numbers for April 3rd.

They announced that 47 new cases were confirmed overnight and four more patients had died.

Overall, there are now 789 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, and 22 people have died because of the disease.

86 people are hospitalized as of today, with 40 in the ICU.

410 Patients no longer require isolation.