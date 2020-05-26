43 more COVID-19 Cases confirmed in North Dakota; re-tests continue

The North Dakota Department of Health has released updated numbers for COVID-19 within the state.

43 more people tested positive for the illness, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,422.

38 of the new cases are in Cass County.

They also re-tested another round of positive results that were called into question after a lab malfunction.

In total, they have completed 65 re-tests and 64 of those have been changed to Negative.

One patient is refusing a re-test and is self-isolating at home.

1,701 patients are listed as recovered, meaning there are 721 active cases at this time.

54 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota.