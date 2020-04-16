424 employees from LM Wind Power tested for COVID-19

LM Wind Power and the City of Grand Forks are doing what they can to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 after multiple employees tested positive earlier this week.

“Grand Forks didn’t have a positive case for several days and then all of the sudden they had 9 in 2 days,” said John Bernstrom, Communications Specialist for the City of Grand Forks. “So we consider that a little bit quicker than we were hoping for.”

The plant is shut down for cleaning and a drive-thru testing sight popped up Thursday, asking those who may have had exposure to the virus to get tested.

“Based on those individuals that tested positive, close contacts, both co-workers and family members as well, have been asked to come to this clinic,” Bernstrom said.

There was a schedule for the drive-thru testing sight. Those who came were asked to come at a specific time. This was done to prevent overcrowding, making sure that was only ever a handful of cars in line.

According to the City of Grand Forks, 424 tests were taken. The North Dakota National Guard was on scene assisting with the effort.

“This is a priority area that we need to go up and get some more testing to make sure we know what's going on,” said Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Flanagan, commander of the North Dakota National Guard. Lt. Col. Flanagan added that they're also collecting samples from employees who aren't showing symptoms for research purposes.

“That will help our scientists make some determinations on how much most testing we do and other places we may look at to additional testing throughout the state,” Lt. Col. Flanagan said.

All these tests will go to the North Dakota State Medical Lab in Bismarck with results becoming available in 72 hours.

We reached out to the parent company of LM Wind Power, GE Renewable Energy. In a statement they said:

“GE’s number one priority is the health and safety of our employees. GE is supporting the employees at our Grand Forks facility who have tested positive for the coronavirus. We have notified employees at the site that we are temporarily halting production to disinfect and clean the facility. We are working closely with local officials to take all necessary precautions and prioritize everyone’s safety.” – GE spokesperson.