400 blue lights given out in honor of Officer Cody Holte

The town of Halstad lit up blue Tuesday night after Officer Cody Holte was laid to rest in his hometown.

Members of the community and friends of the Holte family went door to door handing out 400 blue lights.

“We’ll just light this town up in blue and show our support for somebody who died for us, to protect us,” said Deb Schweigert, organizer of the blue light effort. “What an honor.”

The hope was to light up the entire town to show that the community stands behind Holte and show how much the family means to them.

“Cody was the son you wanted, the husband you want,” said Tammy Merkens, a friend of the Holte family. “We want that to live on. We want his son to remember him and he’s not going to forget because nobody will let him. He is truly an inspiration.”

Some say the gesture of lighting up the town is an appropriate way to honor Holte as he has always been a light in communities both near and far.

“Nobody is forgetting Cody,” Schweigert said. “We are going to keep up. It’s not going to end today and it’s not going to end tomorrow. He will forever be in our hearts and we will forever be there for Tracy and Brett whenever they need us because we are a strong community. When one of us, something happens, it happens to all of us.”

The lights were completely free, but many in the community wanted to offer up donations. Any money donated will be given to the Holte family.

