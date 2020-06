The North Dakota Department of Health has announced that 40 more COVID-19 cases in the state, along with another death related to the illness.

The victim was a woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

The death toll now sits at 73 in the state.

Of the new cases, 28 of them were reported in Cass County.

There are now 33 patients being hospitalized for COVID-19 and there are 386 active cases in the state.