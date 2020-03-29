4 new cases of COVID-19; ND Gov. requests major presidential disaster declaration

As more people test positive with coronavirus in North Dakota, the governor says he’s requesting a major presidential disaster declaration for his state.

Four more people tested for COVID-19 since Saturday evening, according to an email sent by the state on Sunday morning.

Of those four, the state said one is hospitalized.

The four people are: a man in his 30s from Stark County, contracted it from possible travel; a woman in her 40s from Cass County, community spread; a woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation; and a man in his 80s from Morton County, under investigation

Republican Governor Doug Burgum called on Sunday for a major presidential disaster declaration.

According to the governor, the declaration could give North Dakota access to several federal resources, including seeking help for public infrastructure and facilities, and getting grants for counties and tribal nations.

The four new positive COVID-19 tests brings North Dakota’s total to 98 people.

The governor's office said Burgum won't be holding a media briefing on Sunday.